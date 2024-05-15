Wolves and Tigers Qualify for State Softball

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Wyoming State Softball Championship Tournament kicks off Thursday and both GRHS and RSHS are competing. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers clinched their trip weeks ago while the Lady Wolves just learned their fate Tuesday.

Green River’s tournament berth was in the hands of the Natrona County Fillies and the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans. The two teams had a makeup game from the regular season that was postponed multiple times and finally was played out on the Tuesday with State starting two days later. The Lady Wolves needed the Lady Trojans to fall to the Fillies to keep ahold of their tiebreaker with Kelly Walsh. During the Kelly Walsh vs Natrona game Tuesday, the Trojans had a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the third inning. After a delay in the fifth inning, the Fillies came back in the final two innings and won 11-6, securing Green River as the fourth seed.

With this, the brackets are finally set. Both teams play at 2 p.m. Thursday with Rock Springs playing Cheyenne East while Green River plays Campbell County.

TRN Media will live stream with audio only all Rock Springs and Green River games at state. You can find the streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.

Rock Springs heads into the tournament with the best pitching ERA (Earned Runs Allowed) in the state with 3.528. Cheyenne East comes into the game with the second most runs per game in the state with 11.4, trailing Thunder Basin with 13.8.

For the Lady Wolves, they have the toughest matchup of the first round with the Lady Camels ranked as the best team in the state. Despite the difference in ranking, Green River is not far behind them in hitting with Campbell County averaging 11 hits per game while Green River is at nine per game. There is only a slight difference in the batting average as well as Green River boast a .380 team batting average with Campbell County at .409