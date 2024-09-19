Wolves and Tigers Set to Clash in South Regional Tennis Championships

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers are set to compete in the South Regional Tennis Championships this week, with the tournament hosted by Green River High School on September 20 and 21. The event will see some of the best tennis talent from southern Wyoming gather to vie for regional honors and a spot in the state championships.

Green River High School’s facilities, located at 1615 Hitching Post Drive, will serve as the primary venue, with additional matches taking place at Lincoln Middle School and Edgewater Park. Play is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on both days, with Friday’s matches aiming to complete the bulk of the tournament, leaving only the championship and consolation championship matches for Saturday.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Wolves and Tigers will be competing against a strong field that includes teams from Rawlins, Laramie, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne South, and Torrington. With the seeding finalized by Wednesday, September 18, the top eight schools will be strategically placed in the brackets, setting the stage for intense competition.

The tournament will follow the United States Tennis Association (USTA) rules, modified by the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA). Each match will be a best-of-three sets format, with a 12-point tiebreaker used in sets tied at 6-6. Coaches will play a crucial role, with the ability to coach their players before matches and during the 10-minute break between the second and third sets.

The stakes are high, with All-Conference awards on the line, including team plaques for the boys’ and girls’ champions, and individual medals for the top finishers in singles and doubles categories. Additionally, regional awards will be presented to the top four finishers in each bracket, and the Coach of the Year for both boys and girls will be selected during the tournament.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River Activities Director Tony Beardsley, who also serves as the Tournament Director, has ensured that all logistical details are in place, including parking arrangements, concessions, and athletic training support. Coaches and athletes are expected to bring their best to the courts, not only in terms of skill but also sportsmanship, as tennis etiquette will be strictly enforced.

The Wolves and Tigers will undoubtedly have strong local support, with the hometown crowd hoping to see their teams advance to the state level. With two days of competitive tennis ahead, all eyes will be on Green River as the South Regional Tennis Championships unfold.