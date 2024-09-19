Wolves and Tigers Set to Compete at 4A State Golf Championship

AFTON — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers golf teams are gearing up for the 2024 4A State Golf Championship, set to take place at the Valli Vu Golf Course in Afton Sept. 20-21. The competition will bring together the top high school golfers in the state as they vie for individual and team honors during the 36-hole event.

The tournament will kick off on Friday with tee times starting at 9 a.m. Players will navigate the 18-hole course each day, with the team and individual champions crowned after Saturday’s final round. The event will be governed by USGA rules and coaches will be actively involved in supervising play on the course, ensuring adherence to the regulations.

Spectators are welcome, but they must follow specific guidelines, including staying at least 25 yards from the players and avoiding any form of communication that could be construed as giving advice.

