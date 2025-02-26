Wolves and Tigers Set to Compete at State Wrestling Championships

CASPER — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers are set to compete at the Wyoming High School Activities Association State Wrestling Championships from February 27th to March 1st at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The event will showcase the best high school wrestlers from across Wyoming, with competition beginning Thursday, February 27, at noon, following weigh-ins at 10 a.m. The tournament will span three days, concluding with championship matches on Saturday, March 1, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Both Green River and Rock Springs athletes are eager to showcase their skills on the mat after a rigorous season. The Wolves and Lady Wolves have demonstrated resilience and strength throughout the year, earning their spots at the state tournament. Meanwhile, the Tigers and Lady Tigers are also prepared to make their mark, bringing their competitive edge to the state’s biggest stage.

This year’s tournament will feature multiple rounds, including first-round matches, quarterfinals, wrestle-backs, and championship semifinals, all leading up to the highly anticipated championship bouts on Saturday. Individual awards will be presented to the top six finishers in each weight class, and team trophies will be awarded to the top four teams in each classification.

With fierce competition expected, the Green River and Rock Springs wrestling programs are ready to represent their communities with pride and determination. Fans can follow the action and cheer on their local athletes as they battle for state glory.