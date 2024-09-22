Wolves and Tigers Shine at South Regional Tennis Championships

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers delivered strong performances at the South Regional Tennis Championships, held at Green River High School this weekend. With several athletes finishing in the top four of their events, both schools showcased their talent and determination.

Girls’ Events

In #2 Girls Singles, Green River’s Grace Gomez had an impressive run, securing a second-place finish after a hard-fought match against Cheyenne Central’s Cailyn Smedley. Rock Springs’ Evie Long also made her mark, finishing third in the same event.

Green River’s doubles teams showed their depth as well. In #1 Girls Doubles, the pair of Izzy Lopez and Nora Beutel earned a fourth-place finish, while the #2 Girls Doubles team of Taylor Wahl and Alyssa English took third place. The Wolves’ #3 Girls Doubles team of Ella Davis and Sarah Britton rounded out the girls’ competition with a strong third-place finish, contributing valuable points to their team’s overall score.

The Green River girls team finished third overall, scoring 33 points, just behind Laramie and the dominant Cheyenne Central squad. Rock Springs finished fifth with 18 points, a respectable showing in a highly competitive field.

Boys’ Events

On the boys side, Green River’s Jake Nielsen had a standout performance in #2 Boys Singles, securing third place after battling through a tough bracket. In the doubles competition, the Wolves’ #2 Boys Doubles team of Lucas Dodson and Max Neher clinched third place, while the #3 Boys Doubles team of David Maez and Tyler Myers finished fourth.

Rock Springs found success in doubles as well, with the #1 Boys Doubles team of Kyle Aanerud and Ethan Wiberg finishing second after a thrilling run to the finals. The Tigers’ #2 Boys Doubles team of Jack Swafford and Ben Powell added to the team’s success with a second-place finish.

Despite their efforts, the Green River boys team finished sixth overall with 23 points, while Rock Springs took fifth place with 27 points.

Cheyenne Central emerged as the overall winner in both the boys and girls team competitions.