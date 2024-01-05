Wolves and Tigers Wrestling Teams Will Compete in Uintah Tournament of Champions

VERNAL, UTAH – The Wolves and Tigers wrestlers will head to Vernal, Utah to compete in the Uintah Tournament of Champions Friday and Saturday. Other Wyoming teams in attendance will be Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, Rawlins, and the Cokeville boys.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

This is the Wolves’ first action since Dec. 16 when the boys were at the Reno Tournament of Champions and the girls were at the Kemmerer Invite.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For the Tigers, this will be their first tournament since they won the Battle of Bighorn in Worland Dec. 16.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors: