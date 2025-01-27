Wolves Basketball Recap: Weekend Matchups Against Natrona County and Kelly Walsh

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves basketball teams had an eventful weekend at home, with the Lady Wolves earning an exciting 59-55 overtime victory against Natrona County on Friday before falling 45-40 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Wolves dropped two close matchups, losing 46-45 to Natrona County on Friday and 68-47 to Kelly Walsh on Saturday. Both teams now look ahead to their rivalry games against Rock Springs next week.

Friday

Lady Wolves vs. Natrona County

In a thrilling overtime battle, the Green River Lady Wolves secured a hard-fought 59-55 victory over the Natrona County Fillies in their conference home opener on Friday night. Isa Vasco was the standout performer, leading all scorers with an impressive 26 points. The Lady Wolves demonstrated resilience, rallying in critical moments to claim the win.

Wolves vs. Natrona County

The Green River Wolves fell just short in a nail-biter against the Natrona County Mustangs on Friday night, losing 46-45. The Wolves battled throughout the game but were edged out in the final moments. Adam Robertson led the Wolves with 13 points in the closely contested matchup that came down to the final three seconds.

Saturday

Lady Wolves vs. Kelly Walsh

On Saturday, the Lady Wolves faced off against the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans. Despite their efforts, Green River came up just short, losing 45-40 in another closely contested game. Nicole Wilson led the Lady Wolves with 14 points, while Isa Vasco contributed 10. The Lady Wolves will aim to bounce back next week as they face off against their rivals, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers.

Wolves vs. Kelly Walsh

The Green River Wolves took on the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Saturday but were defeated 68-47. Jake Demaret led the Wolves in scoring with 14 points, with a remarkable 12 of those points coming in the fourth quarter from beyond the arc. The Wolves will look to regroup and prepare for the highly anticipated rivalry game against the Rock Springs Tigers next week.

Upcoming Games

Both the Green River Wolves and Lady Wolves will face off against Rock Springs next week in their annual “Blood Drive” matchups. Fans can catch all the action with TRN Media on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM or watch live on TRN Sports via YouTube or The Radio Network Facebook page. The girls’ game starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 7:30 p.m.