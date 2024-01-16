Wolves Cheer and Wolf Pack Dance Team Will Perform State Routines to the Public

GREEN RIVER – The Green River High School Wolves Cheer team and Wolf Pack Dance team will be showcasing their state routines tomorrow in preparation for State in a few weeks. Wyoming’s State Spirt competitions will be on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Casper.

This will be an opportunity for the teams to practice their routine in front of a crowd as they head into the final weeks of preparation. This will also be a chance for fans to see their routines if they are not able to make the trip to Casper.

Last year at state, the Wolves cheer squad took home the state title in Co-Ed and second in Game Day. The Green River’s dance team took second in 3A Hip-Hop. The Wolf Pack also competed in Jazz, taking sixth overall. Check out more on how GRHS and RSHS did at state last year here.

SweetwaterNOW will be in attendance tomorrow and will have photos posted on our Facebook page of the event.