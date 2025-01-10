Wolves Cheer Team Gears Up for State with Precision, Passion, and All-State Honors

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Wolves cheerleading team is gearing up for the Wyoming State Spirit Competition with a sharpened focus on execution and energy. Guided by head coach Mikayla Smart, the Wolves have worked to perfect their Game Day routine while celebrating a significant milestone: four athletes were named to the All-State Cheer team.

All-State Recognition Highlights Success

This year, Green River celebrates the achievements of Brenli Burton, a first-time All-State recipient, and returning honorees Jaylene Gallegos, Juliet Peterson, and Ezia Romango. Their selection underscores their leadership and skill as key contributors to the team’s success.

Focused Preparation for State

Coach Mikayla Smart shared that the team has concentrated on perfecting their Game Day routine, emphasizing sharp motions, strong vocals, and authentic crowd engagement.

“Practices have been intense and detail-oriented, emphasizing timing, energy, and making sure everyone understands how to bring the crowd into the routine,” Smart said. She noted that with several new team members joining as recently as October, the Wolves have faced unique challenges but have risen to meet them.

The routine is designed to reflect the spirit of Game Day, blending precision with enthusiasm.

“This routine really embodies what Game Day is all about—enthusiasm, precision, and connection with the crowd,” Smart explained.

Feedback Shapes Adjustments

At the Salt Lake City Regional in December, the Wolves competed with 20 athletes in the Small Coed Varsity division, receiving valuable feedback on enhancing formations, improving motion placement, and elevating crowd engagement. For State, the team added two more athletes to the mat, enabling adjustments for a fuller, more cohesive visual presentation.

“We’ve worked hard to make every element seamless, from transitions to crowd-leading sections,” said Smart. The team has also focused on motion sharpness and clarity to ensure every movement is purposeful and polished.

Preparing for the Stage

To build confidence and simulate the competitive environment, the Wolves have scheduled a showcase on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at Green River High School. This event will allow the team to perform in front of a supportive home crowd, offering critical preparation for their State performance.

“For many of our newer members, this will be their first experience performing in front of their home crowd,” Smart said, emphasizing its importance in preparing for the big event. She also spoke about any nerves they may feel and said that she likes to remind them that nerves mean they care and that it’s a good thing to have.

Team Bonding and Unity Shine Through

Smart spoke on one tradition that the team does for every big event and it’s their team dinner that they hold as a send-off.

“It’s a chance to reflect on our journey, celebrate how far we’ve come, and build excitement for the competition,” she said.

She also spoke on how the team likes to do other bonding activities like team challenges and games and spending time outside of practice together.

“These moments help build relationships and create a strong sense of unity,” said Smart.

Looking Ahead

As the Wolves prepare for State, they aim to showcase a routine that reflects their hard work and spirit. From sharp visuals and dynamic formations to strong vocals and authentic crowd interaction, the team is ready to bring their best to the mat.

With their preparation, team unity, and the recognition of their All-State athletes, the Green River Wolves are poised to make an impression at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition.