Wolves’ Christensen To Coach Five At Shrine Bowl

Blaine Christensen as a player at the Shrine Bowl and currently as a coach. Graphic Design by Kaylee Hughes

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves head football coach, Blaine Christensen, was selected to be an assistant coach of the South team in this year’s Shrine Bowl.

He was selected to join Torrington’s Russell Stienmetz staff along with Scott Hayes from Cheyenne East, Brandon Gifford (Lingle), Hart Jordan (Encampment), and two other Torrington coaches, Robb Nicolay and Ryan Workman.

Along with Coach Christensen, there were five students from Sweetwater County selected to be on the South’s roster and all five of them have been coached by Christensen.

There were two seniors from Green River announced to be on the team along with three from Rock Springs where Christensen used to be an assistant coach. Kael Anderson, Michael Faigl, and Goodness Okere are the three Tigers who are going to be reunited with their former assistant coach.

The two from Green River who have one last game with their head coach are Axel Mackinnon and team manager Destyni German.

Christensen is no stranger to the Shrine Bowl. He played in the game 11 years ago in 2013 for his senior year and this is his second time being selected as an assistant coach. TRN Media recently reached out to Christensen to ask him about being selected as a coach after being a player in the game before.

It’s an incredible honor to be selected to be a part of the South Shrine Bowl coaching staff. To be a part of this game is one of the most humbling things a player, coach, or manager can do. To have played in this game in 2013 and now going on my second time being an assistant coach is something I will always be grateful for. It is also very exciting that Axel and Destyni get to have this experience. They deserve this honor. They have had great careers at GRHS and this is a great way to end their senior year. I am also excited I get to coach the three Rock Springs players who were selected. Goodness, Mike, and Kael. I spent three years with them before going to GRHS. – Blaine Christensen

Along with the five from Sweetwater County, there were three kids who made the South team from Bridger Valley. Fletcher Black, Carson Eardley, and Coby Jones from Mountain View were all announced to be on the roster this year.

