Wolves Claims Rivalry Sweep Over Tigers in Final Duals Before Regionals

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School hosted Green River High School on Friday in the final dual of the regular season for both programs, and Green River closed strong with victories in both duals, taking the girls matchup 59-22 and the boys dual 62-15.

The Wolves’ boys built early separation with bonus-point wins across the lineup, piling up falls and technical falls to put the dual out of reach. Timothy Robinson opened the scoring at 190 pounds with a 15-0 technical fall over Gene Montoya, and Alaki Shafe followed with a 27-second pin at 215. Darris Todd added an ultimate tiebreaker win at 106, while Bentley Johnson, Tavin Vendetti, Maddux Hintz, Jaydon Walther and Andy Weipert all delivered pins. Weston Green and Brekkun Eslick picked up forfeits to keep the momentum rolling, and Keenan Hamel did the same at 150. Rock Springs’ points came from Jernee Padilla’s 5-4 decision over Valentin Plancarte at heavyweight, along with a pin from Lincoln Young at 138.

Green River’s girls also leaned heavily on bonus points, racking up six pins and multiple forfeits on the way to the 59-22 win. Erin McMullan and Kaylee MacLagen set the tone with quick falls at 100 and 105 pounds. Payton Shantz added a 15-0 technical fall at 120, while Bianca Maez and Izzabella Strumsky earned falls at 130 and 170. Kamille Wadsworth picked up a disqualification win at 140, and Raygen Bauers, Jocelyn Shantz, Reese Dana and Adia Price all scored via forfeit to help pad the team total. Rock Springs found success with Rylin Plant’s major decision at 110, Jasmin Hadden’s pin at 115, Sarah Eddy’s fall at 155 and Kaydence Sander’s pin at 235.

With the rivalry dual wrapping up the regular-season slate for both schools, Green River heads into next week’s regional tournament carrying momentum on both the boys and girls sides, while Rock Springs turns its focus to fine-tuning lineups and matchups ahead of the postseason.