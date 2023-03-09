Wolves Compete in State Indoor Track and Field, All-State Honors Announced

GILLETTE — The Green River Wolves Indoor Track and Field team wrapped up their season at the 3A state meet last weekend in Gillette.

Leading the way for the Lady Wolves, was Lillian Allison who took second place in the shot put.

Finishing in the top 10 on the girls team was Isabelle Murdock in the 800-meter run and Autumn Casey in the high jump. The 4×800 relay team also took third place for the Lady Wolves.

On the boys side, Dillon Davis took second in shot put. Keegan Gailey, Christian Oswald, and Trace Erdmann all placed in the top 10 in the boy’s pole vault.

This year’s All-State honors were announced on Wednesday and the Green River Wolves had two names on that list. The top two in each event are automatic selections for All-State honors. Dillion Davis and Lillian Allison earned All-State this year from their second-place finishes in shot put.

To see full results for the Wolves from the state meet, click here. For All-State selections, click here.