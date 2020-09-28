Wolves’ Cordova, Friel, Win Championship at State Tennis

GILLETTE — The Green River Wolves made the long journey to Gillette for the 2020 state tennis tournament over the weekend.

The Wolves went into the tournament as the 2020 South Regional Champions, with plenty of upside to make a run for the state title.

Green River’s second doubles team made up of Braxton Cordova and Zach Friel came away with a state title for the boys team, while Kayde Strauss and Alicia Harrison won the girls second doubles consolation championship.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Both the boys and girls teams placed in the top five in terms of team standings. The boys team placed fifth overall while the girls came in at fourth.

Below are full results from the 2020 state tennis tournament.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boys Results

Boys #1 Singles

Boys #2 Singles

Boys #1 Doubles

Boys #2 Doubles

Boys #3 Doubles

Girls Results

Girls #1 Singles

Girls #2 Singles

Girls #1 Doubles

Girls #2 Doubles

Girls #3 Doubles