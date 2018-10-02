Wolves Cross Country Competes at Park City

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School cross country team competed at the Park City Invitational in Park City, Utah on Friday, September 28.

There was a morning meet and an afternoon meet, in which GRHS raced in the morning meet.

The top two finishers for the Wolves were Marcos Valerio with a time of 16:54.8 and Tanner Adam with a time of 18:27.4.

Kaisa Arnell finished first for the Lady Wolves with a time of 21:10.9 and Madison Yoak finished with a time of 21:15.2.



Green River High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Varsity Boys Results

Check out the full results for the GRHS cross country team below.

36. Marcos Valerio 16:54.8

96. Tanner Adam 18:27.4

153. William Phelps 20:39.4

160. Kaden Gailey 21:39.1

162. Evin Hansen 22:14.7

163. Jared Westenskow 22:22.7



Varsity Boys Team Scores

1. Corner Canyon HS 50

2. Riverton HS 93

3. Westlake HS 142

4. Mountain View HS 148

5. Skyline HS 165

6. Hillcrest HS 165

7. Olympus HS 182

8. Alta HS 244

9. Morgan HS 245

10. Layton HS 264

17. Green River HS 493



JV Boys Results

124. Mason Smith 24:12.0

139. Tyler Luth 25:51.8



Varsity Girls Results

45. Kaisa Arnell 21:10.9

46. Madison Yoak 21:15.2



JV Girls Results

144. Shya Deakins 29:32.2