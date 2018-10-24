Wolves Cross Country Wraps Season Up at State Meet

SHERIDAN–The Green River High School cross country teams wrapped the season up at the 4A State cross country meet in Sheridan on Saturday, October 20.

Senior Marcos Valerio led the Wolves, running a time of 16:51.82 to secure seventh place and earning All State honors. The boys took 10th place overall.

The top finisher for the Lady Wolves was senior Kaisa Arnell, running a time of 20:45.08 to take 30th place. With only three runners, the Lady Wolves did not place as a team.

Boys Results

7. Valerio, Marcos 16:51.82

34. Adam, Tanner 18:02.78

62. Sherwin, Greg 18:52.88

73. Phelps, William 19:57.55

76. Hansen, Evin 20:33.39

81. Gailey, Kaden 21:52.21

Boys Team Scores

1. Evanston High School 39

2. Cheyenne Central High School 90

3. Laramie High School 99

4. Sheridan High School 120

5. Natrona County High School 129

6. Rock Springs High School 135

7. Kelly Walsh High School 181

8. Cheyenne East High School 195

9. Thunder Basin High School 225

10. Green River High School 252

11. Cheyenne South High School 260

12. Campbell County High School 308

Girls Results

30. Arnell, Kaisa 20:45.08

31. Yoak, Madison 20:46.26

69. Arnell, Jade 23:39.99