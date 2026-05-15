Wolves Drop Regional Semifinals

JACKSON — Green River’s postseason run hit a roadblock Friday at the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament, as both the Wolves and Lady Wolves fell to Kelly Walsh in the semifinal round and moved into Saturday’s third-place matches.

The Lady Wolves were shut out 3-0 in the girls semifinal, while the Wolves fell 7-1 in the boys match later in the day.

Despite the losses, both Green River teams had already secured spots in next week’s state tournament with Thursday victories in the regional quarterfinals.

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In the girls match, Kelly Walsh controlled play and earned the 3-0 victory to advance to the regional championship game.

Green River will now face the loser of Jackson and Riverton on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with third place on the line.

The boys semifinal followed a similar pattern, as Kelly Walsh built a large early lead and eventually pulled away for the 7-1 win.

Kelly Walsh led 7-0 before freshman Tommy Vasco scored late, giving Green River its first goal during regulation play at the regional tournament. The Wolves had been held scoreless through regulation and overtime Thursday before advancing past Natrona County in a shootout.

Green River returns to the field Saturday at 11 a.m. to face the loser of Jackson and Riverton in the boys third-place match.