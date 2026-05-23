Wolves End Year as Consolation Champs

GILLETTE — The Green River boys soccer team closed its season with another defensive battle Saturday, defeating Thunder Basin 1-0 in the consolation championship at the Class 4A State Soccer Tournament, while the Lady Wolves fell 5-0 to Sheridan earlier in the day.

The Wolves finished the season 12-7-1 in the first year under head coach Joe Vasco, while the Lady Wolves ended their year at 10-7-3.

Green River’s boys continued a postseason run built around defense and timely scoring.

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Braxton Doak delivered the lone goal of Saturday’s match in the 23rd minute, and the Wolves defense made it stand for the remainder of the contest to secure the consolation championship.

The win capped an impressive stretch of postseason play for Green River. During the playoffs, the Wolves earned a 0-0 (4-1) shootout victory over Natrona County at regionals to qualify for state, defeated Riverton 5-1 in the regional third-place match after taking a 5-0 halftime lead, narrowly lost 1-0 to Cheyenne Central in the state quarterfinals, then defeated Campbell County 4-3 on Friday after Doak scored the game-winner with 19 seconds remaining.

In Green River’s four postseason victories, the Wolves allowed just four total goals.

The Lady Wolves ran into one of the top defenses in Class 4A in Sheridan.

Sheridan, which entered the tournament tied for the second-best defensive average in the state at 0.9 goals allowed per game, controlled the match throughout.

Sheridan scored in the 13th minute to take an early lead, then added another goal late in the first half for a 2-0 advantage at the break.

The Lady Broncs pulled away midway through the second half, scoring three goals in a six-minute stretch to secure the 5-0 victory.

Despite the loss, Green River’s girls reached the final day of the state tournament after battling through a difficult postseason bracket.