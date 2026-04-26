Wolves Explode for Nearly 30 in First Win

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves broke through in a big way Friday, picking up their first two wins of the season in a home-opening sweep of Cheyenne South before dropping a pair of games to Laramie on Saturday.

Green River’s offense set the tone immediately in the opener, erupting for its most productive performance of the year in a 29-12 victory. The Wolves collected 18 hits and delivered a decisive 19-run second inning to take control early. Michael Burns led the charge with three hits and four RBIs, while Sydney Lopez added four hits as Green River showcased an elite level of offensive production it had been searching for all season.

The Wolves carried that momentum into the second game, rallying for an 8-7 walk-off win to complete the sweep. After falling behind 4-0 early, Green River responded with a balanced attack at the plate and aggressive baserunning, finishing with 11 hits and five stolen bases. The game-winning run came in the bottom of the sixth, capping a comeback that underscored the team’s resilience and marked a significant turning point in its season.

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On Saturday, the competition stiffened against a Laramie squad coming off a strong showing the previous day when they swept the Rock Springs Lady Tigers in Rock Springs. The Lady Plainsmen jumped out quickly in the first game, scoring 11 runs in the opening inning on their way to a 24-13 win. Despite the early deficit, Green River settled in and matched Laramie’s production over the remainder of the game, finishing with 16 hits. Payton Shantz led the effort with four hits and four RBIs while smashing her first home run of the year, while multiple Wolves contributed multi-hit performances in a game that reflected continued offensive growth.

In the final game of the weekend, Laramie again capitalized early, using a 12-run second inning to secure a 20-3 victory. Green River was limited offensively in comparison to its earlier output, managing just a handful of hits while struggling to contain Laramie’s consistent production at the plate.

Despite the two losses to close the weekend, Green River showed clear progress, particularly offensively, after opening the season 0-14. The Wolves not only broke through with two victories but also demonstrated the ability to compete at the plate, a promising sign as the season nears the postseason.