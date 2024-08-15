Wolves Eye Consistency and Growth as Season Tees Off

GREEN RIVER – As the Green River Wolves gear up to host the first high school golf tournament of the season at Rolling Green Country Club, Coach Karly Eyre is setting clear goals for her team this season. With a focus on consistency, both in performance and mindset, the Wolves are ready to tee off with determination.

“Our top goal this season is to see our kids find some balance and consistency in their scores and mentality,” Eyre said. “As a team, we would like to see some top finishes. Individually, each athlete has a focus they are working to make a positive habit.”

Eyre recognizes the challenges that come with the sport, particularly when players hit a slump. To help her team navigate these rough patches, she emphasizes the importance of mental strategy and building confidence.

“We are focusing our efforts on consistency, mental strategy, and building confidence each week,” she said.

The structure of the Wolves’ practices is designed to support these goals, with a strong emphasis on course management and individualized plans for each player.

“We have to prioritize our first week to qualifying, course management, and each athlete choosing a personalized goal and practice plan for their pre-tournament practice,” Eyre said. “This is usually fairly similar with the addition of course play at the start of the week so that they can apply a specific practice plan focused on evolving goals and self-evaluation from the previous tournament.”

Eyre holds her players to high standards, not just on the course but in school as well. “We have very high expectations for our athletes, with academics being the number one focus,” she said. “We believe in a positive team atmosphere and push for athletes to foster teamwork and leadership. These athletes have made commitments to the team throughout the summer, and we are happy to see them carrying it through to our fall season.”

When it comes to player development, Eyre is confident in the abilities of her team, particularly the top competitors. “We have a talented group of really great kids. Their abilities are closer in range with one another than most years that I have coached,” she said. “We have a main focus on our top eight boys and our top four girls pushing each other to help drive their competitive edge while maintaining a balanced mental game. We tend to focus on skill building and course management in our up-and-coming JV players.”