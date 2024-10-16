Wolves Face Tough Test Against Cody Broncs on the Road

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves are preparing for one of their toughest challenges yet as they travel to Cody Friday to face the 3A state champions runner-ups last year, the Cody Broncs. The Wolves, coming off a tough home loss to Powell, know they’ll have their hands full with a Broncs team that leads the state in total offense.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and TRN Media is broadcasting the game on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. You can also watch our free live HD video stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

Cody’s balanced attack has made them a force to be reckoned with this season. Their rushing game, led by Owen Petersen, has racked up an impressive 1,295 yards, averaging 216 yards per game which is first in 3A. Petersen, a key player, averages 58.2 yards rushing per game and has found the end zone seven times this year.

The Wolves’ sixth-ranked pass defense, which has allowed 132 passing yards per game and 921 total yards through the air, will have to be on high alert for Cody quarterback Maddax Ball, who averages 233.7 yards per game, which is second in 3A, with a 67.6% completion rate. Ball has already thrown for 1,402 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, making the Broncs an effective dual-threat offense.

Green River looks to their quarterback Max Hintz, who has 850 passing yards and five touchdowns this season, to lead the way against a Cody defense that has allowed 145 passing yards per game. Hintz will be leaning on top receiver Dax Taylor, who has been a standout for the Wolves with 473 yards and two touchdowns on the year with 48 receptions, a school record.

The Wolves’ defense has shown some vulnerability against the run but will need to step up to limit Cody’s high-powered offense. Cody’s rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 151 yards per game, will also be a challenge for the Wolves’ ground attack, which hasn’t been as dominant as other 3A teams this season.