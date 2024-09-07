Wolves Fall to Lander Tigers in 21-14 Conference Opener

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves came up short in their first conference game of the season, falling 21-14 to the Lander Tigers at home. The loss drops the Wolves to 0-2 on the year.

Green River jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, thanks to a fumble recovery by Dax Taylor after Max Hintz forced the ball loose. Taylor’s scoop-and-score gave the Wolves a 7-0 advantage following a successful PAT by Braxton Doak.

Check out the 40-yard scoop and score from Taylor here.

Lander quickly responded, tying the game 7-7 with just over four minutes left in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Caleb Larvie. The Tigers seized the momentum before halftime, taking a 13-7 lead on a 79-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Paxon Hollingshead to Finn McFadden. McFadden got behind the Wolves’ defense, and although the Wolves blocked the PAT, the Tigers took a six-point lead into the locker room.

In the second half, Lander extended their lead with a goal-line plunge from Parker Burton out of the T-formation, followed by a successful two-point conversion by Larvie to make it 21-7. Green River fought back late in the fourth quarter when Hintz capped off a drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak to bring the Wolves within seven points.

Despite a fierce battle in the final minutes, the Wolves couldn’t close the gap as Lander held on for the 21-14 victory. The loss marks Green River’s first conference defeat of the season.

Statistically, Green River struggled on the ground, rushing 25 times for just 26 yards. Hintz led the team with 15 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown. Through the air, Hintz completed 10 of 22 passes for 86 yards but was hampered by two interceptions.

Doak was reliable on special teams, converting both of his PATs and averaging 40 yards per punt on six attempts.

Defensively, Evan Maser paced the Wolves with 10 tackles and a tackle for loss, while Hintz filled the stat sheet with six tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass breakup. Taylor contributed a fumble recovery and an interception, as the Wolves forced four turnovers but couldn’t capitalize enough on offense to secure the win.

Green River will look to regroup and find their first win of the season as they prepare for next week’s matchup when they host Rawlins for the Hall of Fame game.

