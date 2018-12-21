Wolves Fall to Star Valley in First Home Dual of the Season

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School Wolves wrestling team hosted its first home dual of the 2018-19 season Thursday night against Star Valley.

Despite a hard-fought dual, the Wolves fell to the Braves 28-38.

The Wolves won six of the 14 matches. Things kicked off at the 220 weight class, Star Valley’s Brennan Harris getting the pin over Green River’s Sage Wilde. Green River did not have a wrestler at the 285 weight class, Star Valley’s Parker Merritt picking up the win by forfeit.

For the 106 match, Green River’s Clayson Mele earned a hard-fought third period pin at the 5:42 mark.

Dominic Martinez earned an 8-1 decision at the 113 class. Kade Knezovich fought his way to a major decision win (11-3) at the 126 class.

At the 152 class, Green River’s Garrett Harris pinned his opponent at the 1:21 mark. Jon Ty Leininger got the 5-2 decision win in the 170 class match. At 195, Payton Tucker made quick work of his opponent with a first period pin at the 0:41 mark.



Check out the complete results below.

Green River vs. Star Valley Results

106

Clayson Mele (Green River) over Jacob Guild (Star Valley) (Fall 5:42)

113

Dominic Martinez (Green River) over Waylon Nelson (Star Valley) (Dec 8-1)

120

Brayden Andrews (Star Valley) over Kade Flores (Green River) (Dec 9-5)

126

Kade Knezovich (Green River) over Tristan Hicks (Star Valley) (MD 11-3)

132

Harrison Hoopes (Star Valley) over Camar Nunn (Green River) (TF 19-4 5:17)

138

Grayson Hicks (Star Valley) over Jacob Weipert (Green River) (Dec 5-3)

145

Ren King (Star Valley) over Kaden Wilson (Green River) (Fall 1:21)

152

Garrett Harris (Green River) over Tony Mickelson (Star Valley) (Fall 1:21)

160

Kyle Kunz (Star Valley) over Tanner Adam (Green River) (Dec 12-5)

170

Jon Ty Leininger (Green River) over Koa DeLong (Star Valley) (Dec 5-2)

182

Trent Clark (Star Valley) over Kaden Lloyd (Green River) (Fall 2:55)

195

Payton Tucker (Green River) over Connor O`Brien (Star Valley) (Fall 0:41)

220

Brennan Harris (Star Valley) over Sage Wilde (Green River) (Fall 1:02)

285

Parker Merritt (Star Valley) over Unknown (For.)

Team Score:

Green River 28

Star Valley 38

Up Next

The Wolves will be back on the mat in the new year as they host the Thoman Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, January 4 and 5, 2019.