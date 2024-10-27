Wolves Fight Hard in Final Game Against Top-Ranked Star Valley

AFTON — Facing the top-ranked team in the state, the Green River Wolves wrapped up their season with a tough loss to Star Valley, 61-7. Despite injuries sustained last week and facing the team that beat Cody earlier this year, the Wolves showed resilience from start to finish in their final outing.

Star Valley jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, later extending their advantage to 35-0 in the second quarter. But Green River didn’t back down. With a minute left in the half, quarterback Max Hintz connected with Dax Taylor on a 30-yard touchdown pass, putting the Wolves on the board at 35-7. Star Valley added another score before halftime, sending the game into the break at 41-7. Though the Braves maintained control through the second half, ultimately securing the 61-7 win, Green River continued to play with heart, competing until the final whistle.

After the game, Coach Blaine Christensen shared his thoughts with TRN Media’s Erick Pauley, recognizing Star Valley as a team of high caliber, comparable to Wyoming’s powerhouse Sheridan, and emphasizing the courage his team displayed. “I am proud of our kids,” Christensen said. “I don’t think they came in with the fear of failure at all.”

Reflecting on his seniors’ contributions, Christensen recalled the emotions during their final practice. “Yes, it’s sad that it’s over, but I wanted them to spend time with their teammates and their family,” he said. “Those kids that have been here two years with me, I’m really proud of them. And the kids who just came out this year, they took a chance on me… I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Christensen expressed confidence in the foundation his team has built, crediting the seniors who helped shape the program’s direction. “When we get this thing rolling… we’ll look back at this season and this core group of seniors… and we’ll remember them. Once a Wolf, always a Wolf.”

Congratulations to the Wolves on their season!