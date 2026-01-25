Wolves Finish Second Overall, Girls Place Fifth at Lander Invitational

LANDER — The Green River wrestling teams closed out a strong weekend at the Lander Valley Invitational with depth across the lineup, placing 14 wrestlers individually and earning podium finishes on both the boys and girls sides.

Green River crowned one champion and added four more top-three finishes overall, with the boys placing second as a team and the girls finishing fifth in a competitive field.

Bentley Johnson led the way for the Wolves’ boys with a championship run at 113 pounds. Johnson controlled the tournament from start to finish, earning bonus-point wins in the early rounds before edging Lyman’s Treysen Henderson 5-4 in the finals to claim first place.

Weston Green followed with a runner-up finish at 132 pounds. Green reached the finals with three falls before dropping a hard-fought decision to Rawlins’ Gabriel Trujillo in the title match.

Two more Wolves placed third to round out Green River’s top-three finishes on the boys side. Tavin Vendetti battled back through the consolation bracket at 120 pounds, finishing his weekend with a major decision in the third-place match. Timothy Robinson also placed third at 190 pounds, responding to a semifinal loss with back-to-back falls to secure his podium spot.

Several other Green River wrestlers added valuable team points with strong finishes. Brekkun Eslick placed fourth at 106, Jeramiah Musbach finished fourth at 126, and Brayden McMullan and Maddux Hintz both earned fifth-place finishes at 144 and 157, respectively. Alaki Shafe added a sixth-place showing at 215 as the Wolves totaled 207.5 points to finish second behind Cody.

On the girls side, Bianca Maez delivered Green River’s top finish with a second-place performance at 130 pounds. Maez powered her way to the finals with three falls before coming up short in the championship bout.

Green River also saw multiple top-five finishes from its girls lineup. Erin McMullan placed sixth at 100 pounds, while Kayleigh Johnson and Raygen Bauers both finished fifth at 110 and 125, respectively. Faith Still added another fifth-place finish at 235 to help the Wolves score 100.5 team points.

The weekend’s results underscored Green River’s balance across both programs, with contributions coming from every corner of the lineup as the Wolves continue to build momentum heading into the heart of the season.