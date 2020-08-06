Wolves Hire Aimone as First Head Softball Coach

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School (GRHS) Activities Director Tony Beardsley announced on Tuesday that Blair Aimone will be the first head coach over the Lady Wolves softball program.

Aimone brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team and will provide solid leadership for GRHS. She played high school softball for Sterling High School in Colorado where she earned MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Team Captain and 1st Team All-Conference two years in a row. At the collegiate level, she played for Western Nebraska and Chadron State. With a laundry list of awards and achievements at the two schools, she proved to be a dominate player on and off the field.

Four assistant coaches will join Aimone in building the program. Danielle Kendall, Mark Hyde, Alissa Davis and Trin Delao will all serve in important roles on the coaching staff.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We are extremely excited to start Green River High School softball with Blair Aimone at the helm,” Beardsley said. “Blair brings a high energy level and a great softball background to our program.”