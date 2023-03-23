Wolves Hire Blaine Christensen as Next Football Coach

GREEN RIVER — The search for a new head football coach came to an end this week for the Green River Wolves. Blaine Christensen announced that he accepted the position and will take up the mantle for the 2023 season.

Christensen is a graduate of Green River High School and played college football at Black Hills State in Spearfish, SD.

Since 2019, Christensen has served as a head coach of the Rock Springs Tigers freshmen football team. He was also the varsity assistant coach for outside linebackers and wide receivers under former head coach Mark Lenhardt. In 2022, he was named special teams coordinator. Christensen was a part of the staff that helped the Tigers get back to the state title game in 2021— the program’s first appearance in the state championship since 2002.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

“When Coach Lenhardt hired me to be an assistant I knew I was getting an opportunity to learn and shadow from one of the best. What I didn’t know was that he was preparing me everyday to be a head coach,” Christensen said.

Christensen becomes the third head coach hired since 2018 for the Wolves. In that time period, the team hasn’t made the playoffs and has won a season high of two games.

“Football is a tough sport, not only physically but also mentally. It won’t be easy but it will be worth it. I look forward to meeting everyone and getting to work immediately,” Christensen said.

According to the new coach, Green River was an attractive choice with the support from the school district’s administration and the resources available to create a winning culture. He will also have the opportunity to work in the same school district with his wife, Jordan.

“As a graduate of Green River High School I know and understand the tradition and pride the community of Green River has. The ultimate goal is to make sure that anyone involved with the program becomes better husbands, fathers, and employees,” Christensen said. “Along with making them better people we are also going to compete day in and day out to put a product on the field the community of Green River can be proud of.”

You can read Christensen’s full statement below: