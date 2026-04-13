Wolves Hit the Road for Rematch With Star Valley

GREEN RIVER — The Green River soccer teams return to the road Tuesday, traveling to Star Valley for a midweek matchup as conference play continues.

The Lady Wolves are scheduled to play at 4 p.m., followed by the Wolves at 6 p.m.

The games come as Green River looks to build on a strong stretch of play that included a sweep of Natrona County and a competitive showing against Kelly Walsh over the weekend. The Lady Wolves enter with a 4-2-1 record, while the Wolves sit at 5-2.

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Tuesday’s matchup also serves as a quick turnaround test, with both teams aiming to maintain momentum while continuing to refine their play in the middle portion of the season.

Green River previously found success against Star Valley earlier this year, with both teams earning decisive wins at home. The Lady Wolves delivered a dominant 15-0 victory over the Lady Braves, highlighted by a 10-goal performance from Isa Vasco. The Wolves also found success offensively in a 9-4 win, with Tommy Vasco leading the way with four goals. Now, Green River will look to carry that same production into a road environment as both teams aim to replicate those results away from home.