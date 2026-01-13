Wolves Host Evanston, Riverton to Open Non-Tournament Play

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School varsity basketball teams return home this week for a pair of 4A matchups, hosting Evanston on Tuesday before welcoming Riverton on Thursday at Wolves Gymnasium.

Tuesday’s doubleheader against Evanston will tip off with the girls game at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m. The same schedule will be used Thursday when Green River hosts Riverton, with those games coming ahead of the Thoman Wrestling Tournament later in the week.

At halftime of Tuesday’s boys game, Green River will recognize senior Isa Vasco after she surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career last week. Vasco reached the milestone during the Lady Wolves’ game against Cheyenne East at the James Johnson Winter Classic.

Both Green River teams enter the week coming off a strong showing at the James Johnson Winter Classic in Cheyenne and Laramie. The Lady Wolves opened the tournament with wins over No. 5 Laramie, 63-39, and top-ranked Sheridan, 50-34, as Isa Vasco scored 18 and 22 points, respectively. Green River closed the weekend with a 70-53 loss to No. 2 Cheyenne East, despite leading at halftime. Vasco and Sophia Arnold each scored 15 points in the loss, and Vasco reached the 1,000-point milestone early in the first half.

The Wolves’ boys dropped a narrow 43-40 decision to Laramie in the opener before edging Wheatland 41-38 behind 12 points from Dax Taylor. Green River wrapped up the tournament with a 69-66 win over Campbell County, connecting on 13 3-pointers. Jake Demaret led the Wolves with 24 points, including six from beyond the arc, while Taylor added double figures as Green River outlasted the Camels down the stretch.

Green River now turns its attention to the upcoming 4A schedule, hosting Evanston on Tuesday and Riverton on Thursday, as the Wolves look to build momentum on their home floor.