Wolves Host Lander Tigers in Week One Looking To Rebound

GREEN RIVER — After a tough start to the season, the Green River Wolves are ready to bounce back as they host the Lander Tigers on Friday night. The Wolves are looking to rebound from a 56-13 loss to 2A powerhouse Mountain View, while the Tigers will be playing their first official game of the season following a Week 0 scrimmage against Cody.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wolves Stadium in Green River. Fans can watch the game live on The Radio Network’s Facebook page or YouTube channel TRN Sports, and listen on the radio at 104.9 FM and 1490 AM.

The Wolves showed flashes of potential in their opener, with junior quarterback Max Hintz leading the charge. Hintz was effective both through the air and on the ground, finishing with 85 rushing yards and 61 passing yards on 7-of-11 attempts. Wide receiver Dax Taylor was a key target, hauling in seven receptions for 61 yards, and also contributed a rushing touchdown. However, Green River struggled with turnovers and penalties, which allowed Mountain View to pull away in the second half.

One bright spot for the Wolves was their ability to put together a couple of long drives, including an 80-yard march capped by Taylor’s touchdown, which showed their potential to sustain offense.

Green River head coach Blaine Christensen will be looking for his team to clean up the mistakes and find more consistency as they take on a Lander squad which was Green River’s lone win of the year last season.

The Wolves’ defense will be tested again as they face a Lander team that is coming off a competitive scrimmage against Cody. Though results from scrimmages are unofficial, Lander was able to get valuable reps against one of the top programs in the state, preparing them for the regular season.

For Green River to find success, their defensive front will need to pressure Lander’s quarterback and contain their run game.

Offensively, Green River will look to Hintz and Taylor to continue building their chemistry, while running back Jaydon Walther could play a larger role in the ground game depending on the status of James Herwaldt. Limiting turnovers and avoiding costly penalties will be critical for the Wolves to stay competitive against a Lander team that is hungry to start the season with a win.

With both teams seeking their first victory, Green River will be motivated to put on a strong performance in front of their home crowd. The Wolves will aim to clean up their execution, while Lander is set to kick off their campaign with hopes of a fast start.