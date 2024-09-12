Wolves Host Outlaws in Hall of Fame Game

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves (0-2) will look to secure their first win of the season as they host the Rawlins Outlaws (1-1) in their third straight home game this week. The matchup, set to take place during Green River’s Hall of Fame Game, will also serve as a critical opportunity for the Wolves to bounce back after dropping their first conference game to Lander, 21-14, last week.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Wolves Stadium. You can listen to the game with TRN Media on 104.9 FM or 1490 AM KUGR. You can also watch the games live with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

Green River is coming off a tough start to the season, now 0-1 in the 3A West Conference. Despite forcing four turnovers against the Tigers, the Wolves’ offense struggled to find consistency, mustering just 26 rushing yards on 25 attempts. Quarterback Max Hintz led the team on the ground with 15 carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, while completing 10 of 22 passes for 86 yards but throwing two interceptions.

Defensively, the Wolves were led by standout performances from Evan Maser, who tallied 10 tackles, and Hintz, who recorded two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and six tackles.

Rawlins enters the matchup 1-1 on the season, though this will be their first test against a 3A opponent after facing two 2A teams. The Outlaws opened the season with a 34-14 win over the Burns Broncs but were handed a humbling 48-12 loss last week by Pinedale. The Outlaws will be looking to bounce back against the Wolves who are eager to turn their season around.

The Wolves’ defense will need to keep applying pressure and forcing turnovers, as they did against Lander, while the offense will aim for more efficiency to capitalize on those opportunities. Special teams have been a bright spot for Green River, with kicker Braxton Doak going perfect on PATs and averaging 40 yards per punt in the game against Lander.

The Hall of Fame Game adds extra significance to the matchup, with Green River alumni and fans expected to turn out in full force. With both teams aiming for a much-needed win, the stakes will be high in this crucial early-season clash.