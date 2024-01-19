Wolves Host Tigers and Outlaws for Tri-Dual Meet

GREEN RIVER – Green River hosted Rock Springs and Rawlins today for the Green River Triangular meet. The Wolves would defeat Rawlins 118-64 and Rock Springs 98-85. The Tigers would defeat the Outlaws 99-70. 11 out of the 12 events would be won by Green River or Rock Springs.

The Tigers would finish with seven first-place finishes. Individual Gunner Seiloff finished first in the 200-Yard Freestyle with 1:55.13 and the 100-Yard Freestyle with 51.14. Tanner Thompson would also win two events individually. He was first in the 100-Yard Butterfly with 1:03.84 and the 100-Yard Breaststroke with 1:10.72. Bryce Perry also finished first in one event. He finished the 100-Yard Backstroke in 1:04.52.

Rock Springs would also win two relay events. They took first in the 200-Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:51.31. Thompson, Seiloff, and Perry were all a part of the team, along with Noah Ribordy. Seiloff and Thompson were also on the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay that finished first with a time of 1:39.65. Koen Asper and Noah Brandt were involved in the relay.

For the Wolves, they would finish with four first-place finishes. Colin Gilmore was involved in three of the four first-place finishes for the Wolves. He finished first in the 200-Yard Individual Medley with 2:18.39. In the 500-Yard Freestyle, Gilmore was first with 5:04.18. He was also a part of the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay team that took first with 3:46.38. Aiden Zimmerman, Ashton Hafner, and Mitchell Horn also participated in the relay.

Keegan Gailey would finish first in the One Meter Diving event with a score of 221.55.

