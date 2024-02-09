Wolves Hosted Last Chance Meet Ahead of State Swimming Next Week

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves hosted their Last Chance meet yesterday with the Rock Springs Tigers in attendance. The two Sweetwater County schools combined for 19 top-three finishes in 11 of the 12 events.

In the relay events, the Tigers won the 200-Yard Medley Relay with 1:51.10 with the Wolves in third with 1:59.72. The Tigers also took first In the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay with 1:37.26. Green River was right behind them in second with 1:40.64.

Individually, Wesley Muir from RSHS took second in the 500-Yard Freestyle with 5:35.77. In the 200-Yard Freestyle, Koen Asper and Timothy Stephens from RSHS took second and third. Asper was second with 2:01.98 and Stephens took third with 2:02.40. Asper was also third in the 100-Yard Freestyle with 54.65. The Wolves did win the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay with 3:43.39, which just edged out the second-place Tigers who finished in 3:44.29.

The 50-Yard Freestyle had a tight finish for third place between Rock Springs and Green River. Mitchell Horn from Green River took third with 24.34 which was just in front of Rock Springs’ Noah Brandt with 24.74. Gunner Seiloff from RSHS was first in the 50 with 22.67

The Wolves took first and second in the 100-Yard Butterfly with Colin Gilmore securing first with 1:03.34 and Kallan Owens in second with 1:04.24.

Gilmore and Horn from GRHS were also first and second in the 100-Yard Breaststroke. Gilmore was first with 1:09.44 while Horn had 1:10.54. Bryce Perry from RSHS was third in the 100-Yard Backstroke with 1:04.32.

In diving, Keegan Gailey from GRHS was second with 243.30 points in the One Meter Dive.

Check out some photos of the last chance meet as well as the Wolves Senior Night below.

Coming Up

The Wolves and Tigers head to State Swimming next week in Laramie.