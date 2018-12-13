Wolves Kick Off Boys Swim Season with Success in Laramie

GREEN RIVER– The 2018-19 boys swimming season kicked off last week, in which the Green River High School Wolves competed at Laramie for the Laramie Relays and the Laramie Pentathlon, on Friday and Saturday, December 7 and 8, respectively.

The Wolves finished in third place at the Laramie Relays on Friday before taking first place at the Laramie Pentathlon on Saturday.

At the Laramie Relays, Green River took first in the 200 Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:45.45. Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, and Dean Lyon made up this relay team.

In the 400 Yard Medley Relay, Elijah Kraft, Lyon, J. Richmond, and M. Richmond swam on a team to get first place with a time of 4:03.57.

A relay team made up of Devin Bobbitt, Johnathan Clack, Kraft, and J. Richmond swam a time of 2:13.54 in the 200 Yard Breaststroke Relay to get third place.

In the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, Lyon, Kraft, J. Richmond, and M. Richmond swam a time of 3:31.48 to get second place.

For the 1-Meter Diving, Kayson Alejandro took fourth place with a score of 163.80.



Michael Richmond took first place in the pentathlon with a combined time of 4:00.45. Jason Richmond took fifth place with a combined time of 4:26.60.

Finishing in 15th place was Dean Lyon, with a combined time of 4:42.52. Elijah Kraft swam a combined time of 4:47.93 to take 22nd place.



Check below for complete results from both the Laramie Relays and the Laramie Pentathlon.

Laramie Relays



Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. GRHS A- Michael Richmond, Jason Richmond, Trevor Moser, Dean Lyon 1:45.45

13. GRHS B- Gabe Davis, Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero, Riley Roberts 2:15.48

Boys 500 Yard Free Relay

7. GRHS A- Gabe Davis, Trevor Moser, Araya Finley, Dean Lyon 5:06.26

11. GRHS B- Tyler Luth, Jaxson McGee, Levi Westburg, Dylan Strange 5:46.56

Boys 400 Yard Medley Relay

1. GRHS A- Elijah Kraft, Dean Lyon, Jason Richmond, Michael Richmond 4:03.57

Boys 200 Yard Free Relay

7. GRHS A- Trevor Moser, Elijah Kraft, Dylan Strange, Michael Richmond 1:41.37

18. GRHS C- Tyler Luth, Jaxson McGee, Cole Gilmore, Riley Roberts 2:13.66

Boys 1 Meter Diving

4. Kayson Alejandro 163.80

Boys 200 Yard Fly Relay

6. GRHS A- Johnathan Clack, Araya Finley, Dade Lucero, Trevor Moser 2:00.07

Boys 13-14 200 Yard Free Relay

5. GRHS A- Cole Gilmore (14), Tyler Luth (14), Jaxson McGee (14), Ashton Gries (14) 2:05.83

Boys 100 Yard Free Relay

10. GRHS A- Jaxson McGee, Garrett Gilmore, Dylan Strange, Levi Westburg 55.04

13. GRHS B- Riley Roberts, Tyler Luth, Cole Gilmore, Ashton Gries 1:01.32

Boys 200 Yard Back Relay

5. GRHS A- Johnathan Clack, Gabe Davis, Araya Finley, Dylan Strange 2:08.71

Boys 200 Yard Breast Relay

3. GRHS A- Devin Bobbitt, Johnathan Clack, Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond 2:13.54

Boys 400 Yard Free Relay

2. GRHS A- Dean Lyon, Elijah Kraft, Jason Richmond, Michael Richmond 3:31.48

8. GRHS B- Araya Finley, Gabe Davis, Devin Bobbitt, Dade Lucero 4:01.15



Team Scores

Kelly Walsh- 526 Laramie- 442 Green River- 372 Cheyenne Central- 353 Cheyenne East- 318 Thunder Basin- 310 Cheyenne South- 230 Sheridan- 175 Rock Springs- 174 Campbell County- 108 Buffalo- 74

Laramie Pentathlon

The Pentathlon had over 175 swimmers participate from 12 teams, 11 of which were 4A, and one 3A team. In the varsity Pentathlon, the swimmers swim 100 yards in the freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly, followed by a 50 free.



Combined Event Scores

1. Michael Richmond 4:00.45

100 Free: 47.95

100 Back: 54.26

100 Breast: 1:03.65

100 Fly: 52.40

50 Free: 22.19

5. Jason Richmond 4:26.60

100 Free: 53.21

100 Back: 1:01.14

100 Breast: 1:07.13

100 Fly: 1:00.13

50 Free: 24.99

15. Dean Lyon 4:42.52

100 Free: 52.50

100 Back: 1:09.56

100 Breast: 1:15.52

100 Fly: 1:00.40

50 Free: 24.54

22. Elijah Kraft 4:47.93

100 Free: 54.50

100 Back: 1:08.15

100 Breast: 1:11.04

100 Fly: 1:09.03

50 Free: 25.21

42. Johnathan Clack 5:06.25

100 Free: 1:00.53

100 Back: 1:05.27

100 Breast: 1:23.54

100 Fly: 1:08.36

50 Free: 28.55

47. Devin Bobbitt 5:12.81

100 Free: 1:00.39

100 Back: 1:11.72

100 Breast: 1:15.13

100 Fly: 1:17.60

50 Free: 27.97

48. Trevor Moser 5:13.12

100 Free:57.45

100 Back: 1:08.66

100 Breast: 1:33.85

100 Fly: 1:05.75

50 Free: 27.41

57. Dade Lucero 5:21.51

100 Free: 1:01.66

100 Back: 1:20.05

100 Breast: 1:21.76

100 Fly: 1:10.30

50 Free: 27.74

62. Gabe Davis 5:26.35

100 Free: 56.39

100 Back: 1:16.19

100 Breast: 1:21.75

100 Fly: 1:26.69

50 Free: 25.33

71. Dylan Strange 5:35.40

100 Free: 1:01.07

100 Back: 1:16.66

100 Breast: 1:29.93

100 Fly: 1:19.49

50 Free: 28.25

75. Araya Finley 5:39.12

100 Free: 1:00.18

100 Back: 1:15.65

100 Breast: 1:31.32

100 Fly: 1:23.71

50 Free: 28.26

81. Levi Westburg 5:50.55

100 Free: 1:03.24

100 Back: 1:16.05

100 Breast: 1:43.64

100 Fly: 1:18.95

50 Free: 28.67

86. Cole Gilmore 6:01.84

100 Free: 1:05.66

100 Back: 1:20.49

100 Breast: 1:29.95

100 Fly: 1:34.91

50 Free: 30.83



Team Scores

1. Green River- 123

2. Kelly Walsh- 100

3. Laramie- 89

4. Cheyenne Central- 83

5. Cheyenne East- 70

6. Cheyenne South- 66

7. Thunder Basin- 46

8. Campbell County- 41

9. Buffalo- 21

10. Rock Springs- 5

10. Sheridan- 5

12. Natrona- 0



Up Next

The Green River Wolves are back in the pool this weekend, as they will host the Green River Pre-Invite on Friday, December 14, and the Green River Invite on Saturday, December 15.