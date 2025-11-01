Wolves Leave It All on the Field in Gritty Playoff Game Against Riverton

RIVERTON — The Green River Wolves closed out their season Friday night with a 31-13 loss to Riverton where the team battled back in the second half but couldn’t overcome an early deficit.

Green River opened the game with the ball after Riverton deferred to the second half, but early offensive struggles led to consecutive three-and-outs. The Wolves’ first punt nearly went awry but was saved by Braxton Doak, who got it away, and Green River downed it at midfield.

Riverton’s offense, powered by its run game, capitalized on the short field. After a fourth-down pass interference call extended their drive, quarterback Blake Gantenbein scored on a 7-yard run to put the Wolverines ahead 7–0 with 5:18 left in the first quarter.

The Wolverines extended their lead early in the second quarter when Brayden Martin scored on a 3-yard counter run to make it 14–0. Green River continued to search for offensive rhythm, while Riverton’s defense controlled much of the half.

The Wolves’ defense stiffened late in the second quarter, forcing a turnover on downs after Riverton reached Green River’s 24-yard line. With time running out before halftime, Irie Kuball intercepted a pass to give Green River one final chance, but the Wolves entered the break still trailing 14–0.

Riverton opened the second half with a steady ground attack, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from Hunter Saltsgaver midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 21–0.

Green River responded with its best drive of the night. The offense began to click as the run game gained traction and Dax Taylor broke the program’s single-season receiving yards record during the possession. Trevor Johnson finished the drive with a 17-yard touchdown run, but a failed two-point try left the score 21–6.

Moments later, Max Hintz intercepted a screen pass and returned it deep into Riverton territory. A few plays later, he ran in a 1-yard touchdown to bring Green River within eight, 21–13, with 3:26 left in the third quarter.

Riverton answered with a long drive that ended in a 21-yard field goal early in the fourth, extending the lead to 24–13. On the next possession, Hintz fought to keep Green River alive, breaking free from multiple would-be sacks on a heavy Wolverine blitz before rolling right and firing over the middle of the field toward Dax Taylor. It looked like a potential momentum-swinging play, but Brayden Martin jumped in front of the pass at the last second, intercepting it at the 28-yard line. A few plays later, Hunter Saltsgaver broke loose for his second touchdown of the night, a 25-yard run that put the game out of reach with just over six minutes left.

Hintz finished the game 11-for-25 passing for 131 yards and added 28 rushing yards, unofficially totaling 159 all-purpose yards. The senior surpassed Tyler Vendetti for Green River’s career all-purpose yardage record and moved to third all-time in single-season all-purpose yards, adding to a year in which he also set the program’s single-season passing record.

Johnson led the team on the ground with 35 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Taylor had three receptions for 50 yards and two rushes for 13. Evan Maser added a 32-yard catch, the team’s longest of the night.

For Riverton, Gantenbein threw for 115 yards with two interceptions, while Saltsgaver powered the offense with 240 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.

After the game, head coach Blaine Christensen reflected on the effort and the senior class.

“I’m hurt for the seniors but they had a great career,” Christensen said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked and I’m just thankful for the time with them. They set the standard for Green River football, and I’m very proud of them.”

With this loss, Green River will look towards the offseason with many players preparing for wrestling and basketball.