Wolves Open Season With Tough Test vs. Mountain View’s D1 QB

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Green River Wolves will kick off their 2025 football season Saturday morning with a Zero Week matchup against perennial 2A contender Mountain View. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Clarence Lammers Stadium in Mountain View.

The Wolves enter their third season under head coach Blaine Christensen, looking to take the next step after consecutive 1-8 campaigns. Last year, Green River’s offense showed improvement, averaging 13.3 points per game compared to 9.2 the year prior. Senior quarterback Max Hintz, now a third-year starter, led the way with 157 all-purpose yards per game, ranking eighth in 3A. His connection with receiver Dax Taylor was one of the team’s biggest strengths, as Taylor set a school record with 56 receptions and ranked third in 3A with 63.8 receiving yards per game.

Defensively, Green River struggled, giving up 41.9 points per game, the third-highest mark in program history. The Wolves lost standout linebacker James Herwaldt to injury midway through last season, and he has since graduated. Still, the team brings back four of its top five point earners on defense: Taylor, Dom Hamel, Jaydon Walther and Hintz.

The task in Week Zero will not be an easy one. Mountain View finished last season 9-2 and was ranked among the top two teams in 2A for most of the year. The Buffalos averaged 32 points per game while holding opponents to just 10.7, reaching the state semifinals for the second straight season. Their postseason run was cut short after quarterback Justus Platts suffered an injury in the quarterfinals against Wheatland, but he returns healthy and recently committed to play Division I football at Utah Tech. Platts was named 2A Offensive Player of the Year in 2024.

Saturday’s game will be a rematch of last year’s Zero Week meeting in Green River, when Mountain View rolled to a 56-13 win. In that contest, Hintz opened the game with a 64-yard run to set up a Wolves touchdown, and Taylor added a score of his own, but Platts accounted for five touchdowns as the Buffalos pulled away.

Green River will look to show its growth in year three under Christensen, while Mountain View aims to continue its climb toward another deep playoff run.