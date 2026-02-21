Wolves Place 2nd, Tigers 6th at 4A West Regionals

RIVERTON — Green River High School finished second in team wrestling standings, while Rock Springs High School placed sixth Friday at the WHSAA 4A West Regional Tournament hosted by Riverton High School.

Natrona County won the regional title with 225.5 points, while Green River followed with 208. Kelly Walsh was third at 204. Rock Springs scored 104.5 points to place sixth.

Rock Springs was paced by regional champion Lincoln Young at 132. Young advanced to the finals with a major decision and a technical fall before winning the title by medical forfeit over Kimball Parry of Star Valley.

Green River crowned three regional champions, led by Bentley Johnson at 113 pounds. Johnson went unbeaten throughout the day, recording three technical falls, including a 20-3 technical fall over Michael Brody Keith of Natrona County in the championship match.

Jeramiah Musbach claimed the 126-pound title, earning a technical fall in the quarterfinals before posting decision wins in the semifinals and finals, including a 7-1 victory over Maverick Gallup of Kelly Walsh in the championship bout.

At 190, Timothy Robinson captured first with a run that included three falls and an 18-1 technical fall over Brady Dibble of Natrona County in the finals.

Green River added three runner-up finishes. Tavin Vendetti placed second at 120, advancing to the final with two falls and a technical fall before dropping a 12-5 decision to Caleb Lawrence of Star Valley. Maddux Hintz finished second at 157 after falling to Kelly Walsh’s Joseph Humphreys in a 7-2 decision in the championship. He reached the title match with a pair of falls and a technical fall. Jaydon Walther also placed second at 165, earning three pins to reach the championship before falling to Brodey Wilcox of Natrona County.

Rock Springs’ Santiago Cruz placed second at 144, recording a fall and a technical fall to reach the championship match before finishing runner-up.

The Wolves had three third-place finishers. Brekkun Eslick rebounded from an early loss to place third at 106 with three wins in the consolation bracket, including a 5-4 decision in the third-place match. Weston Green took third at 132 with a major decision in his final bout, and Andy Weipert finished third at 175, closing with back-to-back pins.

The Tigers added two fourth-place finishes, as Kason Cahill took fourth at 144 and Dane Arnoldi placed fourth at 150 after each advanced through the consolation bracket to the third-place match.

Other Green River placers included Brayden McMullan, who was sixth at 144; Teigan Porter, sixth at 215; Darris Todd, eighth at 106; Keenan Hamel, seventh at 144; Alaki Shafe, seventh at 215; and Valentin Plancarte, seventh at heavyweight.

Izzy Cruz finished sixth at 106 for Rock Springs. Dominic Wagner placed seventh at 120, and Kaijun Powell was eighth at the same weight. Ezra Horgen earned seventh at 157, while Julian Meza finished eighth at 165. Kennin Cunningham took seventh at 175, Gene Montoya was eighth at 190 and Hugo Cuevas placed eighth at 215.