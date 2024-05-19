Wolves Place Second in State After Thrilling Battle

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves finish the season strong in what was a hard-fought battle on their home turf for the Championship game against Cody.

The Wolves left it all out on the field in a 3-0 game that was gritty and intense for the full eighty minutes but ultimately was won by Cody. Carter Gail scored the first goal of the game in the 20th minute to give Cody the 1-0 lead.

Both teams would go into a defensive tug of war until the final 10 minutes where it was still a 1-0 score. Roan Thurmond scored for Cody in the 9th minute with Gail following up with a second goal thirty seconds later, making it a 3-0 game.

In the final nine minutes, Green River gave it everything they had with multiple shots on the goal but ultimately didn’t have enough time to force it into overtime.

Despite the heartbreaking loss on their home turf, the Wolves still have something to hold their heads high about as they still bring home the second-place trophy, improving from their fifth-place finish last year and were the only boy’s team in 3A to win two overtime games!

On top of the second-place trophy, Green River also won the consolation bracket for the 3A Girls earlier this morning. They defeated Worland 5-2 with two goals from Isa Vasco, two from Tehya Johnson, and one from Brynlee Cordova. All three of these Lady Wolves are underclassmen, showing the potential of the program moving forward.

Congratulations to both teams on a fantastic year and thank you to the seniors for all you have done for the program and the community.

Check out some photos from the state title game below.