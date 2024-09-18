Wolves Prepare for Tough Test Against Riverton Wolverines

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves (1-2) will look to build on their first win of the season as they travel to face the Riverton Wolverines (2-1) in a key Week 3 matchup. Coming off a 28-15 victory over Rawlins, the Wolves will need to tighten up both sides of the ball to contend with a Wolverines team that has established itself as a balanced offensive threat in 3A.

Kickoff is set for Friday night in Riverton at 6 p.m. You can listen to the game on 104.9 FM and 1490 AM as Jerrad Anderson with County 10 will provide commentary. You can also watch the game live with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

Riverton enters the game with a potent rushing attack, averaging 171 yards per game—good for seventh in 3A. Leading the Wolverines’ ground game is standout running back Hunter Saltsgaver, who ranks second in the state with 95 rushing yards per game. Riverton also ranks seventh in passing offense, averaging 125 yards per game through the air. Quarterback Blake Gantenbein leads the way, throwing for 124.7 yards per contest, making the Wolverines the seventh-ranked offense in total yardage, with 296 yards per game.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River’s defense will face a stiff challenge in stopping Riverton’s balanced attack. The Wolves’ pass defense ranks sixth in 3A, allowing 126 passing yards per game. However, they will need to shore up their run defense to prevent Saltsgaver from having a big night.

Offensively, Green River has shown flashes, particularly in the passing game, where they rank eighth in 3A with 116 passing yards per game. Quarterback Max Hintz has been a key player for the Wolves, currently ninth in both passing yards per game (97.7) and rushing yards per game (59.7). His versatility makes him a critical factor in Green River’s success, as he ranks tenth in all-purpose yards in 3A with 157.3 yards per game.

Hintz will likely look to continue targeting wide receiver Dax Taylor, who ranks seventh in 3A with 53 receiving yards per game. The Wolves will need to establish a more consistent ground attack to complement their passing game and control the tempo against a Riverton defense that has been relatively stout.

Coach Blaine Christensen’s team has already proven they can force turnovers, as seen in their win against Rawlins, where they forced six takeaways. That ability to make game-changing plays on defense will be crucial against a Riverton offense that can strike both on the ground and through the air.

The Wolves will need to maintain their defensive intensity and find ways to generate offensive momentum to keep pace with Riverton.