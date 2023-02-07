Wolves Race to Second Place in 3A South Conference Meet

LANDER — As the high school swimming and diving season winds down to an end, teams throughout the state competed in conference competition this past weekend.

The Green River Wolves headed to Lander for the 3A South Conference meet. A handful of swimmers found the podium, taking top six finishes in several events. The Wolves also placed second as a team.

Brady Young led the Wolves with two first place finishes, winning the 200 free and 500 free.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Ryan Fischer took second in the 100 free and third in 200 IM. Colin Gilmore took third in the 500 free and fourth in 200 free. Zeke Reading took third in the 100 fly and fourth in 200 IM.

The diving team also had a strong performance with Braxton Cordova taking a first place finish followed by Keegan Gaily in third place, River Kirts in fourth place and Kyle Knight in sixth place.

Ashton Hafner, Reading, Gilmore and Young took third in 200 free relay. Aiden Zimmerman, Fischer Gilmore and Young took second in 400 free relay.

Below are full results from the 3A South Conference meet.