Wolves Set to Face Jackson on Senior Night

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves will look to bounce back this Friday night when they take on the Jackson Broncs at home. Both teams enter the contest with a 0-1 record in conference play after tough losses last week. Green River fell to Evanston 32-7, while Jackson was defeated by Star Valley 55-7, putting each team in search of their first conference win of the season.

Originally scheduled as the Wolves’ Homecoming game, the matchup against Jackson has been changed to Senior Night due to scheduling conflicts. The Wolves will honor their senior players as they try to turn things around in front of their home crowd.

TRN Media is broadcasting the game on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. You can also watch our free live HD video stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook Page or TRN Sports on YouTube.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Jackson enters the game with a 2-3 overall record and features a strong aerial attack, ranking third in Class 3A with 200 passing yards per game. Led by quarterback Grant Johnson, who is third in the state with 191.2 passing yards per game, the Broncs will look to test Green River’s defense through the air. Jackson is eighth in total offense, averaging 276 yards per game, and their balanced defense ranks eighth overall, allowing 273 yards per game.

The Wolves, on the other hand, are seeking to find consistency on offense. They rank seventh in passing yards with 117 per game, but have struggled to crack the top ten in both total offense and rushing. Quarterback Max Hintz has been a bright spot, showcasing his dual-threat abilities by ranking fifth in 3A with 80 rushing yards per game and ninth in passing with 105.8 yards per game. Hintz will be looking to connect with his top target, Dax Taylor, who leads the state in receptions with 36 catches and averages 62 receiving yards per game, ranking sixth in 3A.

Defensively, Green River’s strength has been their pass defense, which is fourth in 3A, allowing just 113 yards per game through the air. The Wolves have also been opportunistic, recording six interceptions and giving up just seven passing touchdowns all season. Their defense features four players in the top 15 for defensive points per game, with Dom Hamel leading the way in sixth place, followed by Taylor, Jaydon Walther, and Hintz in tenth, eleventh, and twelfth, respectively.

Jackson’s Tyson Kendall will be a player to watch as the Wolves look to contain the Broncs’ passing attack. Kendall is second in 3A in receiving yards per game, averaging 87.4 yards, and has been a reliable target for Johnson with 26 receptions this season.

With both teams eager to notch their first conference win, this Senior Night showdown in Green River is shaping up to be a competitive battle. The Wolves will look to leverage their defensive playmakers and capitalize on opportunities to pull off a victory against the high-powered Jackson offense. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.