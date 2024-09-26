Wolves Set to Face Red Devils in Conference Opener

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves (1-3) will kick off conference play this Friday when they travel to Evanston to take on the Red Devils (1-3). Both teams are eager to bounce back after tough starts to the season, and this conference opener will be crucial as each team looks to gain momentum.

TRN Media will be broadcasting the game and you can listen on KUGR 104.9 FM or 1490 AM. You can watch the live HD video stream on TRN Sports on YouTube and The Radio Network Facebook page.

Evanston comes into the matchup having lost three straight games since their 28-0 victory over Ben Lomond, Utah, in zero week. The Red Devils, however, boast a strong ground game, ranking third in 3A with 208 rushing yards per game. Their star player, Brayden Wallace, leads the charge and currently tops 3A in rushing yards with an impressive 123 yards per game. Wallace is also sixth in all-purpose yards in 3A, making him a focal point for Green River’s defense.

Green River, on the other hand, enters the contest ranked ninth in passing yards per game with 112. Max Hintz has been a dual-threat weapon for the Wolves, ranking sixth in 3A in rushing yards with 67 per game and ninth in passing with 98 yards per game. His versatility will be key in Green River’s offensive attack, as he continues to develop a strong connection with wide receiver Dax Taylor, who is fifth in 3A in receiving with 56.5 yards per game.

Defensively, both teams have had their struggles. Neither Green River nor Evanston ranks in the top 10 for rush defense, but both are closely matched in pass defense, with the Wolves allowing 130 passing yards per game (eighth in 3A) and Evanston just behind them, allowing 132 yards per game (ninth in 3A). Green River will need to contain Wallace in the run game, while Evanston will need to slow down Hintz both on the ground and through the air.

Evanston’s defense ranks 10th in 3A in total defense, giving up 315 yards per game. Green River’s defense, led by Jaydon Walther and Hintz, who both rank in the top 10 in defensive points per game, will need to step up to slow down a Red Devils offense that averages 294 total yards per game, ranking seventh in 3A.

With both teams hungry for a win, Friday’s 7 p.m. showdown in Evanston will be a pivotal moment for the Wolves and Red Devils as they look to set the tone for the rest of their conference schedules.