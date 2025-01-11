Wolves Shine at Rock Springs Invite Hosted in Green River

Wolves Shine at Rock Springs Invite Hosted in Green River

SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

GREEN RIVER — The Rock Springs Invitational, originally set for Rock Springs High School, was relocated to Green River High School due to a issue with the swim scoreboard. The change of venue did little to disrupt the Sweetwater County schools’ momentum, as the Wolves dominated the meet with a commanding performance, finishing first overall with 351 points, while Rock Springs High School placed third with 188 points. The two teams combined for 30 top-five finishes across the competition.

Green River claimed 21 top-five finishes, showcasing depth and versatility, while Rock Springs added nine top-five finishes to their tally.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Top Performers by Event

Event 1: Boys 200-Yard Medley Relay

  • 3rd: Green River (1:52.60)
    • Sam Dockter, Dallan Owens, Aiden Neher, Andrew Neher
  • 4th: Rock Springs (1:56.25)
    • Dalan Wiberg, Bennett Bonsell, Deegan Smith, Soren Christensen

Event 2: Boys 200-Yard Freestyle

  • 3rd: Koen Asper, Rock Springs (2:00.14)
  • 4th: Mitchell Horn, Green River (2:06.44)
  • 5th: Noah Ribordy, Rock Springs (2:07.58)

Event 3: Boys 200-Yard Individual Medley

  • 3rd: Aiden Neher, Green River (2:26.17)
  • 4th: Sam Dockter, Green River (2:26.59)
  • 5th: Andrew Neher, Green River (2:26.82)

Event 4: Boys 50-Yard Freestyle

  • 1st: Colin Gilmore, Green River (22.95)
  • 3rd: Ashton Hafner, Green River (24.45)

Event 5: Boys 1-Meter Diving

  • 1st: Keegan Gailey, Green River (278.00)
  • 4th: Tieler Ballard, Green River (189.90)

Event 6: Boys 100-Yard Butterfly

  • 1st: Dallan Owens, Green River (1:01.87)
  • 2nd: Ashton Hafner, Green River (1:02.14)
  • 4th: Mitchell Horn, Green River (1:05.52)

Event 7: Boys 100-Yard Freestyle

  • 1st: Colin Gilmore, Green River (49.41)
  • 3rd: Kylan Clark, Rock Springs (57.49)
  • 4th: Kaiden Dodson, Green River (58.87)

Event 8: Boys 500-Yard Freestyle

  • 3rd: Noah Ribordy, Rock Springs (5:56.53)
  • 4th: Vance Lauriski-Adams, Green River (5:58.03)

Event 9: Boys 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

  • 1st: Green River (1:37.37)
    • Andrew Neher, Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Colin Gilmore
  • 4th: Rock Springs (1:42.71)
    • Kylan Clark, Koen Asper, Noah Ribordy, Soren Christensen

Event 10: Boys 100-Yard Backstroke

  • 2nd: Arden Lamb, Green River (1:06.94)
  • 3rd: Dalan Wiberg, Rock Springs (1:08.00)
  • 4th: Aiden Neher, Green River (1:08.76)

Event 11: Boys 100-Yard Breaststroke

  • 2nd: Koen Asper, Rock Springs (1:10.69)
  • 3rd: Andrew Neher, Green River (1:14.25)
  • 4th: Dallan Owens, Green River (1:15.50)

Event 12: Boys 400-Yard Freestyle Relay

  • 1st: Green River (3:41.24)
    • Ashton Hafner, Mitchell Horn, Vance Lauriski-Adams, Colin Gilmore
  • 3rd: Rock Springs (3:51.41)
    • Bennett Bonsell, Deegan Smith, Koen Asper, Kylan Clark

Final Team Rankings

  1. Green River High School — 351 points
  2. Lyman High School — 218 points
  3. Rock Springs High School — 188 points
  4. Rawlins High School — 177 points
  5. Evanston High School — 176 points
  6. Kemmerer High School — 131 points

Check out photos from the event below.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 11th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 11th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 10th, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for January 10th, 2025

Wolves Cheer Team Gears Up for State with Precision, Passion, and All-State Honors

Wolves Cheer Team Gears Up for State with Precision, Passion, and All-State Honors

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tigger, Amaretto & Jack Skellington

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Tigger, Amaretto & Jack Skellington