Wolves Shine at Rock Springs Invite Hosted in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Rock Springs Invitational, originally set for Rock Springs High School, was relocated to Green River High School due to a issue with the swim scoreboard. The change of venue did little to disrupt the Sweetwater County schools’ momentum, as the Wolves dominated the meet with a commanding performance, finishing first overall with 351 points, while Rock Springs High School placed third with 188 points. The two teams combined for 30 top-five finishes across the competition.

Green River claimed 21 top-five finishes, showcasing depth and versatility, while Rock Springs added nine top-five finishes to their tally.

Top Performers by Event

Event 1: Boys 200-Yard Medley Relay

3rd: Green River (1:52.60) Sam Dockter, Dallan Owens, Aiden Neher, Andrew Neher

4th: Rock Springs (1:56.25) Dalan Wiberg, Bennett Bonsell, Deegan Smith, Soren Christensen



Event 2: Boys 200-Yard Freestyle

3rd: Koen Asper, Rock Springs (2:00.14)

4th: Mitchell Horn, Green River (2:06.44)

5th: Noah Ribordy, Rock Springs (2:07.58)

Event 3: Boys 200-Yard Individual Medley

3rd: Aiden Neher, Green River (2:26.17)

4th: Sam Dockter, Green River (2:26.59)

5th: Andrew Neher, Green River (2:26.82)

Event 4: Boys 50-Yard Freestyle

1st: Colin Gilmore, Green River (22.95)

3rd: Ashton Hafner, Green River (24.45)

Event 5: Boys 1-Meter Diving

1st: Keegan Gailey, Green River (278.00)

4th: Tieler Ballard, Green River (189.90)

Event 6: Boys 100-Yard Butterfly

1st: Dallan Owens, Green River (1:01.87)

2nd: Ashton Hafner, Green River (1:02.14)

4th: Mitchell Horn, Green River (1:05.52)

Event 7: Boys 100-Yard Freestyle

1st: Colin Gilmore, Green River (49.41)

3rd: Kylan Clark, Rock Springs (57.49)

4th: Kaiden Dodson, Green River (58.87)

Event 8: Boys 500-Yard Freestyle

3rd: Noah Ribordy, Rock Springs (5:56.53)

4th: Vance Lauriski-Adams, Green River (5:58.03)

Event 9: Boys 200-Yard Freestyle Relay

1st: Green River (1:37.37) Andrew Neher, Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Colin Gilmore

4th: Rock Springs (1:42.71) Kylan Clark, Koen Asper, Noah Ribordy, Soren Christensen



Event 10: Boys 100-Yard Backstroke

2nd: Arden Lamb, Green River (1:06.94)

3rd: Dalan Wiberg, Rock Springs (1:08.00)

4th: Aiden Neher, Green River (1:08.76)

Event 11: Boys 100-Yard Breaststroke

2nd: Koen Asper, Rock Springs (1:10.69)

3rd: Andrew Neher, Green River (1:14.25)

4th: Dallan Owens, Green River (1:15.50)

Event 12: Boys 400-Yard Freestyle Relay

1st: Green River (3:41.24) Ashton Hafner, Mitchell Horn, Vance Lauriski-Adams, Colin Gilmore

3rd: Rock Springs (3:51.41) Bennett Bonsell, Deegan Smith, Koen Asper, Kylan Clark



Final Team Rankings

Green River High School — 351 points Lyman High School — 218 points Rock Springs High School — 188 points Rawlins High School — 177 points Evanston High School — 176 points Kemmerer High School — 131 points

Check out photos from the event below.