Wolves Shine at Rock Springs Invite Hosted in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The Rock Springs Invitational, originally set for Rock Springs High School, was relocated to Green River High School due to a issue with the swim scoreboard. The change of venue did little to disrupt the Sweetwater County schools’ momentum, as the Wolves dominated the meet with a commanding performance, finishing first overall with 351 points, while Rock Springs High School placed third with 188 points. The two teams combined for 30 top-five finishes across the competition.
Green River claimed 21 top-five finishes, showcasing depth and versatility, while Rock Springs added nine top-five finishes to their tally.
Top Performers by Event
Event 1: Boys 200-Yard Medley Relay
- 3rd: Green River (1:52.60)
- Sam Dockter, Dallan Owens, Aiden Neher, Andrew Neher
- 4th: Rock Springs (1:56.25)
- Dalan Wiberg, Bennett Bonsell, Deegan Smith, Soren Christensen
Event 2: Boys 200-Yard Freestyle
- 3rd: Koen Asper, Rock Springs (2:00.14)
- 4th: Mitchell Horn, Green River (2:06.44)
- 5th: Noah Ribordy, Rock Springs (2:07.58)
Event 3: Boys 200-Yard Individual Medley
- 3rd: Aiden Neher, Green River (2:26.17)
- 4th: Sam Dockter, Green River (2:26.59)
- 5th: Andrew Neher, Green River (2:26.82)
Event 4: Boys 50-Yard Freestyle
- 1st: Colin Gilmore, Green River (22.95)
- 3rd: Ashton Hafner, Green River (24.45)
Event 5: Boys 1-Meter Diving
- 1st: Keegan Gailey, Green River (278.00)
- 4th: Tieler Ballard, Green River (189.90)
Event 6: Boys 100-Yard Butterfly
- 1st: Dallan Owens, Green River (1:01.87)
- 2nd: Ashton Hafner, Green River (1:02.14)
- 4th: Mitchell Horn, Green River (1:05.52)
Event 7: Boys 100-Yard Freestyle
- 1st: Colin Gilmore, Green River (49.41)
- 3rd: Kylan Clark, Rock Springs (57.49)
- 4th: Kaiden Dodson, Green River (58.87)
Event 8: Boys 500-Yard Freestyle
- 3rd: Noah Ribordy, Rock Springs (5:56.53)
- 4th: Vance Lauriski-Adams, Green River (5:58.03)
Event 9: Boys 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
- 1st: Green River (1:37.37)
- Andrew Neher, Mitchell Horn, Ashton Hafner, Colin Gilmore
- 4th: Rock Springs (1:42.71)
- Kylan Clark, Koen Asper, Noah Ribordy, Soren Christensen
Event 10: Boys 100-Yard Backstroke
- 2nd: Arden Lamb, Green River (1:06.94)
- 3rd: Dalan Wiberg, Rock Springs (1:08.00)
- 4th: Aiden Neher, Green River (1:08.76)
Event 11: Boys 100-Yard Breaststroke
- 2nd: Koen Asper, Rock Springs (1:10.69)
- 3rd: Andrew Neher, Green River (1:14.25)
- 4th: Dallan Owens, Green River (1:15.50)
Event 12: Boys 400-Yard Freestyle Relay
- 1st: Green River (3:41.24)
- Ashton Hafner, Mitchell Horn, Vance Lauriski-Adams, Colin Gilmore
- 3rd: Rock Springs (3:51.41)
- Bennett Bonsell, Deegan Smith, Koen Asper, Kylan Clark
Final Team Rankings
- Green River High School — 351 points
- Lyman High School — 218 points
- Rock Springs High School — 188 points
- Rawlins High School — 177 points
- Evanston High School — 176 points
- Kemmerer High School — 131 points
Check out photos from the event below.