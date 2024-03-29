Wolves Soccer Dominate To Open Conference Play

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves soccer teams hosted Pinedale Thursday for their first conference games of the season and won in a dominating fashion. The girls played first and continued to show off their talents after securing third in the Pinnacle Cup in Worland last week.

The girls won 13-1 and moved to 3-1 on the year overall and are now 1-0 in their conference matchups. In the game, Green River’s star player Isabel Vasco scored 10 goals! With the impressive lead, most junior varsity players were able to get some varsity playing time in the later portions of the game.

The boys also picked up a solid 5-1 win after coming into the game ranked fourth in the state. They also now have a 3-1 overall record and are 1-0 in conference play.

The Wolves soccer teams host Powell and Cody on April 12th and 13th.