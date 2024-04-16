Wolves Soccer Looks To Capitalize on Momentum into Lander

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves soccer teams head to Lander Tuesday after a combined 3-1 weekend between the boys and the girls.

The girls game starts at 3 p.m. with the boys at 5 p.m. TRN Media will be live-streaming video coverage of both Green River soccer games in Lander this week. You can find the live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

The only loss last weekend came from the undefeated top-ranked Cody Fillies. Green River’s girls went 1-1 with the loss to Cody after they defeated Powell in a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Powell on Friday. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation but the Lady Wolves stepped up and won the shootout 4-3 as well. Isa Vasco netted all three goals for the Lady Wolves.

The boys’ team also secured a victory against Powell. They won 3-0 and continued their winning streak.

On Saturday, the Lady Wolves suffered a 5-0 defeat against Cody. However, the boys’ team emerged victorious against second-ranked Cody after suffering some adversity with multiple injuries against Powell.

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime and neither team was able to score in the remaining 40 minutes of the game as the game came down to a shootout. Green River prevailed 5-3, ultimately winning the game 2-1.

The Green River girls soccer team now has a 2-1 conference record and is 4-2 overall. The Wolves are the only undefeated in the 3A West in conference games with a 3-0 record and they are now 5-1 overall.

Boys soccer head coach Josh Webb spoke with TRN Media about the effort his team displayed last weekend and addressed some things he wanted to see from them going forward.