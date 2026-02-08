Wolves Split With Star Valley, Tigers Go 1-1 at Jackson

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs faced contrasting results Saturday as the Wolves split a pair of conference games with Star Valley at home, while the Tigers went 1-1 on the road against Jackson Hole.

The Green River girls overcame injuries and early foul trouble to grind out a 38-27 win over Star Valley behind steady defense and balanced scoring from their two leaders. Playing short-handed and battling through bumps and bruises throughout the night, the Lady Wolves leaned on their full-court pressure, a staple of their strong start to the season, while showing improved discipline compared to a year ago.

Green River built an 11-point lead by the end of the third quarter and held Star Valley to just 27 points for the game. Isa Vasco finished with 15 points and Nicole Wilson added 13, with the duo accounting for the majority of the Wolves’ offense and scoring in all four quarters. Vasco had nine points by halftime, while Wilson added six, as Green River relied heavily on its two leaders on a night when the supporting cast combined for just two made field goals.

The Wolves were not as fortunate in the boys game, falling 56-50 to Star Valley after a back-and-forth battle that featured frequent lead changes and heavy foul trouble on both sides. Green River trailed by two at halftime and remained within striking distance throughout, tying the game early in the fourth quarter before Star Valley created separation in the final minutes.

The Wolves cut the deficit to six on a late 3-pointer by Dax Taylor, but could not close the gap down the stretch. Jake Demaret led Green River with 12 points, while Taylor added 11. Star Valley placed four players in double figures to counter the Wolves’ balanced effort.

In Jackson, the Rock Springs girls saw a strong start slip away in a 37-35 loss. The Lady Tigers held Jackson scoreless from the field in the first quarter and led 8-3 after one, but a 20-point second quarter by the Lady Broncs swung momentum. Rock Springs regrouped defensively after halftime, holding Jackson to seven points in the third quarter, but could not capitalize at the free-throw line late in the game.

Hannah Millemon led the Tigers with 11 points, scoring eight in the opening quarter. Rock Springs finished 11 of 21 at the foul line, while Jackson attempted 32 free throws in the physical contest.

The Rock Springs boys responded with a strong second-half performance to pull away for a 65-42 win over Jackson Hole. After trailing 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and entering halftime tied, the Tigers erupted for 22 points in the third quarter and clamped down defensively, holding Jackson to 16 points over the final two quarters.

Boston James led all scorers with 27 points, pouring in 17 after halftime, including 10 in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Hezekiah Purvis added 11 points for Rock Springs.