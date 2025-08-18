Wolves Stadium Ready to Light Up with New Scoreboard Celebration

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District No. 2 will host a special community event Tuesday to unveil the new interactive scoreboard at Wolves Stadium.

The “Wolves Scoreboard Howls” event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the stadium, which sits next to Lincoln Middle School. The evening will feature a 15-minute demonstration of the video board’s capabilities, along with performances from the Green River cheer and dance teams and appearances from other Wolves athletic programs.

The showcase marks the official introduction of the upgraded scoreboard, which district officials hope will enhance the fan experience at athletic events throughout the school year.

“This should be a fun and exciting time as we demonstrate the new scoreboard and kick off our school year,” said Activities and Athletics Director Tony Beardsley in an announcement to media outlets.

The event is open to the public.