Wolves’ Stevenson Finishes Fourth at Conference Championships

LANDER — The Green River Wolves cross country team spent last weekend at the 3A West Conference Championships in Lander.

Green River was one of eight schools in the competition. Cody, Evanston, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Powell and Riverton made up the other seven teams.

With the conference championships over with, Green River will head to Ethete for the state championships this coming weekend.

Below are results for both GRHS boys and girls teams.

Girls 5k Run

19. Madison Murdock – 22:40.04

22. Lily Murdock – 22:45.01

31. Isabelle Murdock – 23:31.76

32. Meeka Iwen – 23:33:94

43. Jayleigh Wright – 24:33.96

58. Liliana Adams – 28:24.34

65. Kayla Worden – 38:03.84

Team Scores

1. Cody High School – 35

2. Evanston High School – 65

3. Powell High School – 81

4. Lander Valley High School – 87

5. Green River High School – 129

6. Lyman High School – 150

7. Riverton High School – 193

Boys 5k Run

4. Nathan Stevenson – 17:26.63

49. Hale Iwen – 20:07.21

70. James Harper – 21:07.42

78. Keegan Gailey – 21:24.95

85. Christian Oswald – 21:56.39

86. Marcos Mandujano – 21:58.90

87. Jordan Andrew – 21:59.07

Team Scores

1. Mountain View High School – 45

2. Cody High School – 68

3. Evanston High School – 81

4. Riverton High School – 112

5. Lander Valley High School – 114

6. Powell High School – 148

7. Lyman High School – 187

8. Green River High School – 195