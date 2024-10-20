Wolves Suffer Historic 72-0 Defeat to Cody Broncs

CODY — The Green River Wolves faced their toughest game of the season Friday night, falling 72-0 to the Cody Broncs in what became the largest margin of defeat and the most points allowed in Wolves’ football history. The Broncs dominated from the opening whistle, setting new records for Green River in both categories.

Cody’s offense struck early and often, scoring four touchdowns in the first quarter alone, with the highlight coming on the first play from scrimmage—a 70-yard rushing touchdown by Owen Petersen. The Broncs jumped out to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, leaving the Wolves scrambling to contain the relentless onslaught.

By halftime, the score ballooned to 56-0, with Cody continuing to overwhelm Green River on both sides of the ball. In the second half, Cody pulled most of their starters and coasted to the 72-0 final, adding to the Wolves’ tough season.

The loss breaks Green River’s previous records for the largest margin of defeat, previously set in 2013 when they lost 70-0 to Powell, and the most points allowed in a single game, which was shared by a 70-29 loss to Campbell County in 2010 and the same 2013 Powell game.

Cody’s dominance extended beyond just offensive firepower. Their defense scored three touchdowns and special teams added two punt return scores. Cody’s offensive starters racked up 158 rushing yards and 213 total yards in the first half, with five touchdowns. The Wolves managed to hold them to negative yardage in the second half, but by then, the damage was done, and the Broncs finished with 207 total yards on the night.

Green River, on the other hand, struggled to gain any traction, finishing with 154 total yards. Junior running back Trevor Johnson led the Wolves’ offense, rushing for 44 yards on nine carries, earning TRN Media’s Offensive Player of the Game honors. Senior Hunter Flores, named the Defensive Player of the Game, recorded a sack and put consistent pressure on Cody’s starting quarterback Maddax Ball, forcing him out of the pocket several times during the game.

Despite the historic loss, the Wolves fought hard until the end, but Cody’s depth and talent proved too much to handle.

Green River will look to bounce back next week as they regroup for the final game of the season against Star Valley.