Wolves Sweep Tigers in First Matchup of the Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The Green River Wolves tennis team took care of business in an away dual against the Rock Springs Tigers on Thursday evening. Green River swept Rock Springs in all 10 matches, claiming a team victory in the first matchup of the season between the two schools.

Below are full results from yesterday’s dual.

Varsity Girls

No. 1 Singles: Gabrielle Heiser (GRHS) over Haylie Nandrup (RSHS) – 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Singles: Megan Counts (GRHS) over Abbie Erramouspe (RSHS) – 6-1, 6-2

No. 1 Doubles: Kaylle Carson & Emmie Archibald (GRHS) over Rikki Cozad & Karlie Nandrup (RSHS) – 6-1, 7-5

No. 2 Doubles: Alicia Harrison & Kayde Strauss (GRHS) over Allyson Turner and Kayleigh Hamblin (RSHS) – 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

No. 3 Doubles: Kiley Strange and Ali Brown (GRHS) over Esther Bae and Isabella Rodriguez (RSHS) – 6-2, 6-4







Photos by Brayden Flack.

Varsity Boys

No. 1 Singles: Caeden Grubb (GRHS) over Nico Woolsey (RSHS) – 6-2, 6-0

No. 2 Singles: Connor Friel (GRHS) over Jaxon Smith (RSHS) – 6-1, 6-3

No. 1 Doubles: Camden Nelson & Domenick Kunkle (GRHS) over Cole Meats & Tegan Conover (RSHS) – 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 Doubles: Braxton Cordova & Zach Friel (GRHS) over Brayden Davies & Adam Larson (RSHS) – 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Doubles: Rocco Copollo & Korbin Anrell (GRHS) over Landon Atkinson & Khrishan Sanarez (RSHS) – 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)







The Wolves and Tigers are set to face each other once again on September 1 in Green River. Matches begin at 4 pm.