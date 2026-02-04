Wolves Sweep Tri at Star Valley Ahead of 4A Duals

STAR VALLEY — Green River’s boys wrestling team delivered a fantastic showing on the road Tuesday, rolling past Jackson 76-4 and knocking off host Star Valley 42-24 in a Class 4A tri to close out the night.

The Wolves overwhelmed Jackson with eight pins, added two technical falls and benefited from three forfeits, building a massive team score that reflected their depth across the lineup. Green River controlled the pace from the opening bouts and put the dual away early with a flurry of falls in the lower and middle weights.

Against Star Valley, Green River faced a more competitive test but still pulled away with victories in nine of the 14 bouts to secure the 42-24 team win. The Wolves picked up falls from Darris Todd at 106 pounds, Tavin Vendetti at 126, Weston Green at 132, Maddux Hintz at 157, Tim Robinson at 190, Alaki Shafe at 215 and Valentin Plancarte at heavyweight. Bentley Johnson added a decision at 120 pounds, while Andy Weipert earned a decision at 175 to help swing the dual in Green River’s favor.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Star Valley found success in the middle of the lineup, getting wins from Cooper Sessions at 113, Owen Parry at 138, Tel Parry at 144, Kolbe Merritt at 150 and Cael Hoopes at 165, but Green River’s bonus-point victories proved to be the difference on the scoreboard.

For the girls, there were only two bouts between Green River and Jackson as Star Valley wrestled Pocatello instead, with the schedule changing recently.

The sweep gives Green River a strong road performance as the Wolves continue their push through the heart of the 4A schedule, stacking quality mat time against conference opponents and building momentum heading into the Class 4A Duals this Friday.